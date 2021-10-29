Russian gymnasts win gold in women’s group all-around event at World Championship in Japan

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Russian gymnasts won gold on Friday at the 2021 Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Japan’s Kitakyushu in the women’s group all-around competition.

The gold-medal winning team from Russia included Anastasia Bliznyuk, Polina Orlova, Angelina Shkatova, Alisa Tishchenko, and Maria Tolkachyova.

The 2021 Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Japan’s Kitakyushu is running between October 27 and 31. The Japanese city also hosted the 2021 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships on October 18-24.