Russian athletes have no visa problems ahead of Figure Skating Grand Prix in Tokyo

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. The figure skating team of Russia has no problems with obtaining Japanese entry visas ahead of the 2021/2022 ISU (the International Skating Union) Grand Prix of Figure Skating next month in Tokyo, Alexander Gorshkov, president of the Russian Figure Skating Federation (RFSF), told TASS on Friday.

The 2021/2022 ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating stage in Japan’s Tokyo is scheduled to be held on November 12-14.

"Everything is all right with visas, we have the tickets and everything is okay," Gorshkov told TASS.

The team of Russian figure skaters for the Grand Prix in Japan next month includes Makar Ignatov, Alexander Samarin, Alexandra Trusova, Daria Usachyova (singles competitions); Anastasia Mishina and Alexander Gallyamov; Yevgeniya Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov (pair figure skating), Sofia Shevchenko and Igor Yeremenko; Victoria Sititsyna and Nikita Katsalapov (ice dance competitions).

The 2021/2022 Grand Prix of Figure Skating is being held between October and December this year and consists of seven stages at different venues worldwide. The 2nd Round of the Grand Prix tournament is taking place in Vancouver, Canada, on October 29-31.