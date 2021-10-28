President Putin congratulates gymnast Averina with another gold medal in Japan

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated gymnast Dina Averina with winning another gold on Thursday at the 2021 Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Japan’s Kitakyushu, the Kremlin’s press office announced in a statement on its official website.

Earlier on Thursday, Dina Averina won the gold of the championship in Japan in the women’s clubs exercise becoming the 16-thime winner of the world championships. Later in the day, Averina took the silver in the women’s ribbon exercise.

"You have once again put up an outstanding performance at this World Championship, having demonstrated to all your competitors an unreachable level of your skills and earned the right to take the top step on the podium in the clubs exercise," the statement from the Russian president reads.

Putin also wished Dina Averina all of the best in her future sports competitions, according to the statement.

On October 27, Averina won two gold medals of the 2021 Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships. She took the gold in the women’s hoop exercise and in the women’s ball exercise.

Dina Averina, 23, is now the 16-time World Champion in addition to her three silver and one bronze of the world championships. She is also a 10-time winner of the European Championships and the silver medal winner of the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The gold medal winners of the gymnastics competitions at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo decided against participating in Japan’s Kitakyushu tournament this year. Israel’s 2020 Olympic Champion in the women’s all-around event, Linoy Ashram, stated almost two months ago her decision to skip this championship.

The national team of Bulgarian athletes announced their withdrawal from the team competitions on Tuesday after one of its gymnasts suffered an injury during a training session in Kitakyushu.

The 2021 Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Japan’s Kitakyushu is running between October 27 and 31. The Japanese city also hosted the 2021 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships on October 18-24.