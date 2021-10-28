Russian tennis star Rublev calls on other players to get anti-COVID-19 jabs

ST. PETERSBURG, October 28. /TASS/. Tennis players bound for international tournaments should get anti-COVID-19 jabs because a two-week quarantine period is not an option, Russian tennis star Andrey Rublev told TASS on Thursday.

Last week, Minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs Alex Hawke stated that all international tennis players bound to take part in the 2022 Australian Open tournament must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before entering Australia.

The 2022 Australian Open tennis tournament is scheduled to be held in Melbourne between January 17 and 30.

"As far as I understand, there are no direct instructions in Australia that oblige us to take jabs," Rublev said in an interview with TASS. "They offer you a choice. If you are vaccinated, you can spend two weeks in the so-called bubble, which implies a hotel and tennis courts, where you can carry on practicing."

"After a two-week period, you can carry on with your normal living," he continued. "However, if you are not vaccinated, then you are forced to spend two weeks in your hotel room alone. They [the organizers] offer you an option of either get vaccinated or not."

"It is obvious, that such variant is not suitable for [tennis] players," Rublev said. "This is certainly not my option, but perhaps other players may be comfortable with it"

"I need to get vaccinated. On the whole, this jab is necessary. There were so many illnesses and viruses in the past and there is no other way today without a vaccine," Rublev added.

Rublev is rated as World No. 6 in the ATP (the Association of Tennis Professionals) Rankings List and he is the winner of eight ATP tournaments. The Russian player also reached four times the quarterfinals stage of Grand Slam tournaments, namely at the 2017 and 2020 US Open, 2020 French Open and 2021 Australian Open.

He is also the gold medal winner of the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo in mixed doubles (he played in pair with Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova).