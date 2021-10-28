Russian tennis star Rublev pins hopes on winning 2021 Davis Cup next month

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS, Andrey Kartashov/. Russian tennis players at the upcoming 2021 Davis Cup aim to repeat their success in 2006, when they won in the finals of the prestigious tournament , Andrey Rublev, the national tennis star, told TASS on Thursday.

Three European cities will host the 2021 Davis Cup Finals, namely Austria’s Innsbruck, Spain’s Madrid and Italy’s Turin, between November 25 and December 5. The Russian sqaud of tennis players is in Group A facing national teams from Spain and Ecuador.

"I do remember that win [of Russia in 2006] and wish to repeat this success because our present-day squad is more than capable of it," Rublev said in an interview with TASS. "Time will tell how things will develop in the future."

"It is a matter of fact that we are currently at the level of winning the Davis Cup," he continued. "However, many other factors are playing their role in further developments."

"We need some time," Rublev said. "This doesn’t mean that we have the game level and we will certainly win. Perhaps, we may be unable to clear the group stage."