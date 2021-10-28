Russian tennis star Rublev pins hopes on winning 2021 Davis Cup next month

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS, Andrey Kartashov/. Russian tennis players at the upcoming 2021 Davis Cup aim to repeat their success in 2006, when they won in the finals of the prestigious tournament , Andrey Rublev, the national tennis star, told TASS on Thursday.
Three European cities will host the 2021 Davis Cup Finals, namely Austria’s Innsbruck, Spain’s Madrid and Italy’s Turin, between November 25 and December 5. The Russian sqaud of tennis players is in Group A facing national teams from Spain and Ecuador.
"I do remember that win [of Russia in 2006] and wish to repeat this success because our present-day squad is more than capable of it," Rublev said in an interview with TASS. "Time will tell how things will develop in the future."
"It is a matter of fact that we are currently at the level of winning the Davis Cup," he continued. "However, many other factors are playing their role in further developments."
"We need some time," Rublev said. "This doesn’t mean that we have the game level and we will certainly win. Perhaps, we may be unable to clear the group stage."
Last year, the Davis Cup Finals tennis tournament in Spain’s Madrid was postponed for a year due to the global spread of the novel coronavirus and the 18 national teams, which qualified for that tournament, will be playing in the Finals between November 25 and December 5.
Rublev is rated as World No. 6 in the ATP (the Association of Tennis Professionals) Rankings List and he is the winner of eight ATP tournaments. The Russian player also reached four times the quarterfinals stage of Grand Slam tournaments, namely at the 2017 and 2020 US Open, 2020 French Open and 2021 Australian Open.
He is also the gold medal winner of the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo in mixed doubles (he played in pair with Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova).
Davis Cup history and format
In 2019, the competition was held in a new revamped format. In contrast with previous events, the trophy was contested by 16 and not 18 teams. The competition was held in seven days in one location, whereas previously it was determined throughout the year on four different weeks spread across the tennis calendar in a format of home-and-away ties.
The Davis Cup has been held since 1900. The most successful country in the history of the tournament is the United States, lifting the trophy 32 times. The Russian national team won the prestigious competition twice in 2002 and 2006.