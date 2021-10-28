Russia’s Usmanov is sole candidate for International Fencing Federation’s president

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Russia’s billionaire businessman Alisher Usmanov is a sole candidate running for the post of the president with the International Fencing Federation (FIE), the press office of the federation announced in a statement on Thursday.

The FIE Election Congress is due to take place in Switzerland’s Lausanne on November 27. October 18 was the deadline for all national federations to submit the names of their candidates for the FIE presidential election.

On October 18, the Russian Fencing Federation (RFF) nominated Usmanov to serve again as the FIE president.

Usmanov, 68, has been the president of the International Fencing Federation since 2008 and was reelected twice to this post - in 2012 and 2016.