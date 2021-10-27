President Putin lauds Averina’s two golds at 2021 Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated gymnast Dina Averina for winning two gold medals on Wednesday at the 2021 Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Japan’s Kitakyushu, the Kremlin’s press office announced in a statement on its official website.

"I am pleased to congratulate you on the double-triumph in Japan," the statement quotes Putin as saying. "You have outstandingly opened ‘the gold medal count’ for our team confidently winning in the hoop and ball exercises and becoming the 15-time World Champion."

Russian gymnast Dina Averina won two gold medals on Wednesday at the 2021 Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Japan’s Kitakyushu. She took the gold medals in the women’s hoop exercise and in the women’s ball exercise later in the day.

Dina Averina, 23, is now the 15-time World Champion in addition to her two silver and one bronze of the world championships. She is also a 10-time winner of the European Championships and the silver medal winner of the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The gold medal winners of the gymnastics competitions at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo decided against participating in Japan’s Kitakyushu tournament this year. Israel’s 2020 Olympic Champion in the women’s all-around event, Linoy Ashram, announced more than a month and a half ago her decision to skip this championship.

The national team of Bulgarian athletes announced their withdrawal from the team competitions on Tuesday after one of its gymnasts suffered an injury during a training session in Kitakyushu.

The 2021 Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Japan’s Kitakyushu is running between October 27 and 31. The Japanese city also hosted the 2021 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships on October 18-24.