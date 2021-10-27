Russian Olympic chief says all national athletes to have anti-COVID jabs before 2022 Games

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. President of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Stanislav Pozdnyakov was confident that all Russian athletes would be either vaccinated or revaccinated against coronavirus ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China’s Beijing.

"The vaccination of athletes and participants of the Games is voluntary," Pozdnyakov told journalists. "We are confident that all our athletes, who haven’t received a jab [against COVID-19] yet, will be vaccinated or revaccinated."

The International Olympic Committee (IOC), the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and the Beijing Organizing Committee of the 2022 Winter Games published on October 25 a list of regulations, which are called Playbooks, on anti-COVID-19 preventive and safety measures.

Every athlete, who underwent a full vaccination cycle against the novel coronavirus, would be exempt from an obligatory 21-day quarantine period. All athletes at the Winter Games in China would be also subjected to daily anti-COVID testing, according to the issued set of rules.