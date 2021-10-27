Russia’s Averina wins another gold at 2021 Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Russian gymnast Dina Averina snatched another gold on Wednesday at the 2021 Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Japan’s Kitakyushu winning in the women’s ball exercise.

Judges awarded the Russian athlete 29.125 points for her performance in the ball exercise, which earned Averina the gold.

Her teammate and sister, Arina Averina, took the silver with 27.675 points and the bronze went to Alina Gornosko of Belarus (27.300 points).

Earlier in the day, Dina Averina won gold in the women’s hoop exercise at the World Championships in Japan.

Dina Averina, 23, is now the 15-time World Champion in addition to her two silver and one bronze of the world championships. She is also the 10-time winner of the European Championships.

The 2021 Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Japan’s Kitakyushu is running between October 27 and 31. The Japanese city also hosted the 2021 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships on October 18-24.