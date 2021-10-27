Russia’s Dina Averina wins gold at 2021 Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in hoop exercise

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Russian gymnast Dina Averina won gold on Wednesday in the women’s hoop exercise at the 2021 Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Japan’s Kitakyushu.

Judges awarded the Russian athlete 27.750 points for her performance, which earned Averina the gold.

The silver medal in the women’s hoop exercise went to Alina Gornosko of Belarus (25.950 points) and the bronze was grabbed by Italy’s Sofia Raffaeli (25.850 points).

Dina Averina, 23, is the 14-time World Champion in addition to her two silver and one bronze medals of the world championships. She is also the 10-time winner of the European Championships.

The 2021 Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Japan’s Kitakyushu is running between October 27 and 31. The Japanese city also hosted the 2021 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships on October 18-24.