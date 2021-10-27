{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Winter Olympic Games in Beijing

Russian Olympic chief: About 450 people to be on Russia’s delegation at 2022 Winter Games

According to Stanislav Pozdnyakov, Russian delegation will include 216 athletes

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. The Russian Olympic delegation for the 2022 Winter Games in China’s Beijing will include about 450 people, Stanislav Pozdnyakov, the president of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), said on Wednesday.

"We are planning to have 216 athletes on our delegation, which will have about 450 people in total," Pozdnyakov told journalists. "The [2022 Olympic] licenses have been already granted to 102 athletes."

Last week, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko told TASS that some 600 athletes were on the extended roster of the Russian national Olympic team for the 2022 Winter Games. Chernyshenko, who oversees sports, culture and tourism in the Russian government, said that the final roster of the team, which would be representing Russia at the Olympic Games in Beijing, is expected to be announced in January.

At the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s Pyeongchang, the Russian national Olympic team competed under the status of the Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR) because the Russian Olympic Committee’s (ROC) membership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) was suspended at that time.

Russian athletes finished in 13th place of the overall medals standings at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang having won two gold, six silver and nine bronze medals.

2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are scheduled to be held between February 4 and 20.

During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Beijing won the right to host the 2022 Olympics and Paralympics in a tight race, beating Kazakhstan’s Almaty in 2015, by chalking up 44 votes against its rival’s 40.

