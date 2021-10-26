Russian sports chief Matytsin discusses RUSADA’s reinstatement with WADA President Banka

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin held talks on Tuesday with WADA (the World Anti-Doping Agency) President Witold Banka on the Russian Anti-Doping Agency’s (RUSADA) membership reinstatement, the press office of the Russian Sports Ministry reported on Tuesday.

Their meeting was held as part of the 8th session of the UNESCO meeting of "Parties to the International Conference against Doping in Sport" on October 26, according to the press office’s statement.

The Russian minister of sports and WADA chief Banka discussed recent developments in regard to RUSADA’s membership reinstatement as well as other topics, the statement from the Russian ministry reads.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland’s Lausanne upheld on December 17 WADA’s previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports. In particular, CAS upheld WADA’s decision to declare RUSADA as non-compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code. The court, however, ruled to cut the previously proposed four-year term of sanctions to the period of two years.

The Swiss-based court said in a statement on December 17 that the CAS Panel "unanimously determined RUSADA to be non-compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code (WADC) in connection with its failure to procure the delivery of the authentic LIMS data (Laboratory Information Management System) and underlying analytical data of the former Moscow Laboratory to WADA" in the period between 2012 and 2015. The Russian authorities deny accusations of manipulation.

CAS held hearings on a legal debate between RUSADA and WADA in the period between November 2 and 5, 2020. Appointed judges in the CAS case between RUSADA and WADA were Mark Williams (Australia), Luigi Fumagalli (Italy) and Hamid Gharavi (France).

According to the CAS decision as of December 17, 2020, Russian athletes were deprived of their right to participate in all World Championships, Olympic and Paralympic Games under the national flag of Russia for the two-year period.

The national anthem of Russia was also ruled out to be played at international sport tournaments in the course of the next two years, including at the upcoming Olympic Games in Japan this year.

The ruling of the Swiss-based court also stripped Russia of the right to bid for the organization of all international sports tournaments for the period of two years. WADA’s sanctions will be in force until December 2022.