China unveils Olympic medals’ design for upcoming 2022 Winter Games in Beijing

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. The Organizing Committee of the 2022 Winter Games in China’s Beijing unveiled on Tuesday the design of medals for the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic tournaments next year, the press office of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The medals for the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 were revealed today in China as part of a series of activities planned to celebrate 100 days to go until the Olympic Winter Games begin," the statement reads.

"Reflecting the culture and spirit of the host country, the medals encapsulate the innovative ideas and inspiring creativity of the artists"

"They are composed of rings and a center, based on the ancient Chinese jade concentric circle pendants, with five rings representing the Chinese cultural connotation of ‘the unity of heaven and earth and the unity of people's hearts’," the stamen continued. "The design also symbolizes the Olympic spirit of bringing people together from all over the world to participate in the Games."

"The medals’ design echoes the jade-inlaid medals of the Olympic Summer Games Beijing 2008, reinforcing the significance of Beijing as the first ‘dual Olympic city’ to host both summer and winter editions of the Olympic and Paralympic Games," according to the statement.

The organizers also said that: "The name of each medal event will be engraved on the outermost ring on the back of the medal."

A ribbon of each medal, according to organizers, also poses a significant meaning.

"The medal ribbon is woven using the traditional mulberry silk method," the IOC quoted organizers as saying. "The ice and snow pattern is printed with the emblem of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, the words ‘Beijing 2022’ and other elements."

"The red ribbon reflects the cultural characteristics of the Chinese Spring Festival and extends the festival’s warm wishes to the athletes."

According to the statement, the design of medals would be the same next year for the Olympic and Paralympic Games’ winners.

"Based on the principle that the two Winter Games are equally special, the medals of the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games are inspired by the same concept and use the same design."

2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are scheduled to be held between February 4 and 20.

During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Beijing won the right to host the 2022 Olympics and Paralympics in a tight race, beating Kazakhstan’s Almaty in 2015, by chalking up 44 votes against its rival’s 40.