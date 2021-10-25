Russian weightlifter Bochkov slapped with provisional suspension over doping abuse charges

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. The International Testing Authority (ITA) has announced a provisional suspension for Russian weightlifter Rodion Bochkov for violating anti-doping regulations, the agency’s press office announced in a statement on Monday.

The Russian weightlifter’s provisional suspension is based on the data from the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory and an investigation on behalf of Professor Richard McLaren. Bochkov’s doping sample, collected in 2012, tested positive for a banned performance enhancing drug.

"The analysis of the sample revealed an Adverse Analytical Finding (AAF) for the prohibited steroid dehydrochloromethyl-testosterone metabolite (DHCMT)," according to the statement from the ITA.

"The athlete has been informed of the case and has been provisionally suspended until the resolution of the matter. He has the right to request the analysis of the B-sample," the statement reads.

"Pursuant to the IWF’s [International Weightlifting Federation] delegation of its anti-doping program to the ITA, the prosecution of the case is being handled entirely by the ITA," the statement added.

Bochkov is 28 years old and he is a bronze medal winner of the 2019 European Championship as well as the silver medal winner of the 2017 FISU Summer Universiade.