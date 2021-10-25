Russian figure skaters granted Canadian entry visas for ISU Grand Prix in Vancouver

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. A Russian delegation of figure skaters and their coaching staff have been granted Canadian entry visas on Monday for the second round of the 2021/2022 ISU (International Skating Union) Grand Prix of Figure Skating, Alexander Gorshkov, president of the Russian Figure Skating Federation (RFSF), told TASS.

"We have gotten back the passports with the visas issued for all members of the delegation bound for the Grand Prix in Canada," Gorshkov said.

The press office of the federation announced earlier in the day that Yelizaveta Tuktamysheva, Alyona Kostornaia as well as several other Russian figure skaters and members of the coaching staff had not yet gotten back their passports with the Canadian entry visas.

Kamila Valiyeva, Makar Ignatov and Yevgeny Semenenko were the other three Russian figure skaters waiting for their entry visas.

Tuktamysheva, Ignatov, Semenenko and their coaches are scheduled to take off to Canada from the country’s second largest city of Saint Petersburg late on Monday. Kostornaia, Valiyeva, their coaches and a technical assistant are scheduled to take a flight from the Russian capital of Moscow at 2:00 p.m. Moscow time on October 26.

The 2021/2022 Grand Prix of Figure Skating is being held between October and December this year and consists of seven stages at different venues worldwide. The 2nd Round of the Grand Prix tournament is scheduled to take place in Vancouver, Canada, on October 29-31.