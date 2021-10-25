Russian Figure Skating Federation expecting Canadian entry visas later today

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Five Russian athletes are expecting to receive their Canadian entry visas for the second round of the 2021/2022 ISU (International Skating Union) Grand Prix of Figure Skating during the late afternoon on Monday, Alexander Gorshkov, president of the Russian Figure Skating Federation (RFSF), told TASS.

The press office of the Russian Figure Skating Federation (RFSF) announced earlier that Yelizaveta Tuktamysheva, Alyona Kostornaia as well as several other Russian figure skaters and members of the coaching staff had not yet gotten back their passports with the Canadian entry visas.

"We expect that the visas will be granted in the second half of Monday," Gorshkov said.

Kamila Valiyeva, Makar Ignatov and Yevgeny Semenenko are the other three Russian figure skaters still waiting for the entry visas.

The 2021/2022 Grand Prix of Figure Skating is being held between October and December this year and consists of seven stages at different venues worldwide. The 2nd Round of the Grand Prix tournament is scheduled to take place in Vancouver, Canada, on October 29-31.