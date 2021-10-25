Russian figure skaters Tuktamysheva, Kostornaia still waiting for Canadian entry visas

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Russian figure skaters Yelizaveta Tuktamysheva and Alyona Kostornaia are still waiting for their Canada entry visas ahead of the second round of the 2021/2022 ISU (International Skating Union) Grand Prix of Figure Skating, a source close to the situation told TASS on Monday.

The press office of the Russian Figure Skating Union (RFSU) announced earlier that Tuktamysheva, Kostornaia as well as several other Russian figure skaters and members of the coaching staff had not gotten back their passports yet with the Canadian entry visas.

"As of now, nine members of the Russian national figure skating team are waiting for [their] Canadian entry visas and among them are five athletes, four coaches and one technical assistant," the source said.

Kamila Valiyeva, Makar Ignatov and Yevgeny Semenenko are the other three Russian figure skaters waiting for the entry visas.

The 2021/2022 Grand Prix of Figure Skating is being held between October and December 2021 and consists of seven stages at different venues worldwide. The 2nd Round of the Grand Prix tournament is scheduled to be held in Vancouver, Canada, on October 29-31.