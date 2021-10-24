Russian figure skater Trusova wins first stage of US Grand Prix

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Russian figure skater Alexandra Trusova won first place at the first stage of the Grand Prix series, which ended in Las Vegas.

Trusova scored 232.37 points, followed by her compatriot Daria Usacheva (217.31). Young You from South Korea became third with 216.97 points. Russian Kseniia Sinitsyna finished fifth (205.76).

17-year-old Trusova is the bronze medalist of the 2021 World Cup, and she also holds a bronze medal of the 2020 European Championship.

The next stage of the Grand Prix series will take place on October 29-31 in Vancouver, Canada.