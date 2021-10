MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. /TASS/. Russian figure skaters Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov won the pairs contest during the Skate America leg of the ISU Grand Prix 2021 in Las Vegas with 222.5 points.

Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara from Japan were second (208.2 points). Russia’s Aleksandra Boikova and Dmitrii Kozlovskii were at the third position (205.53 points).

The next stage will take place on October 29-31 in Vancouver, Canada.