MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. /TASS/. Russian figure skater Alexandra Trusova captured the first place in the short program during the Skate America leg of the ISU Grand Prix 2021 in Las Vegas with 77.69 points.

Russia’s Daria Usacheva is second with 76.71 points, followed by Ksenia Sinitsyna with 71.51 points.