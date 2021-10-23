Fedor Emelianenko to have one more fight - source

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. Russian mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Fedor Emelianenko will have one more match before ending his career in sports with a high degree of probability, a source told TASS.

On Saturday, Emelianenko knocked out Tim Johnson at the Bellator tournament in Moscow.

"Fedor can have one more fight with the high degree of probability. There was a need to see how he would perform in this fight and the fight showed that Fedor is in great shape," the source said.

Emelianenko, aged 45, now has 40 victories and 6 defeats in MMA.