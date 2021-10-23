Russia’s Olympic Committee publishes roster of 599 athletes for 2022 Beijing Olympics

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) has published the roster of the Russian national Olympic team for the 2022 Winter Games in China’s Beijing, with 599 athletes on it, says the document available on the ROC website.

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are scheduled to be held between February 4 and 20.

During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Beijing won the right to host the 2022 Olympics and Paralympics in a tight race, beating Kazakhstan’s Almaty in 2015, by chalking up 44 votes against its rival’s 40.