Russia’s Andrey Rublev qualifies for 2021 Nitto ATP Finals

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev will compete at the 2021 Nitto ATP Finals, the ATP said on Saturday.

"I am so happy to be back competing with the best eight players in the world," Rublev said. "It is such a unique and prestigious tournament and I can’t wait to play in Turin."

Rublev became the fifth singles player to qualify for the tournament, following Serbia’s Novak Djokovic (world number one), Russia’s Daniil Medvedev (2), Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas (3) and Germany’s Alexander Zverev (4).

Rublev, 24, is world No. 6 in the ATP ranking and has won eight titles. At the Tokyo Olympics, Rublev grabbed gold in the mixed doubles event with Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

The 2021 Nitto ATP Finals will be held at the Pala Alpitour in Turin from 14-21 November.