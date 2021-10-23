Qatar unveils Al Thumama Stadium for 2022 FIFA World Cup matches

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. /TASS/. Qatar unveiled on Friday night its Al Thumama Stadium, which will be one of the venues for 2022 FIFA World Cup matches, the press office of the world’s governing football body FIFA said in a statement.

"The stunning venue - which was designed by Qatari architect Ibrahim M. Jaidah - was inaugurated in the presence of His Highness the Amir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, as the country marked yet another milestone on the road to 2022," the statement reads.

"Designed to resemble the ‘gahfiya’ head cap worn by men and boys across the Arab world, Al Thumama is the first FIFA World Cup stadium to be designed by a Qatari architect," according to the statement. "The 40,000-capacity venue will host matches up to the quarter-finals stage during Qatar 2022."

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said commenting on the opening of the new venue for the upcoming world championship that "Qatar continues to amaze the football world and it will not stop until the curtain closes on the FIFA World Cup."

"Al Thumama Stadium is another work of art and carries a lot of significance for the country and the region," Infantino added.

2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Qatar is set to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup between November 21 and December 18 at eight stadiums in five cities across the country.

Qatar won the right to host the matches of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on December 2, 2010.

In March 2015, FIFA officially announced that the 22nd edition of FIFA’s flagship event would be played in November and December 2022, with the final match set for December 18, 2022 - Qatar National Day - and with the objective, in principle, of holding the tournament in 28 days.