Russian tennis players Khachanov, Karatsev to clash in semifinal of 2021 Kremlin Cup

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. Russia’s Aslan Karatsev defeated Gilles Simon of France in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Kremlin Cup tennis tournament, which runs in the Russian capital of Moscow between October 16 and 24.

The Russian tennis player, seeded 2nd at the tournament, cruised past his French opponent on Friday night with straight sets win of 6-4, 6-3 and is now set to play in the semifinal against his compatriot Karen Khachanov.

Karatsev, 28, is ranked 22nd in the ATP (the Association of Tennis Professionals) Rankings. He is a winner of one ATP title and his best result at the Grand Slam tournaments was reaching the semifinals of the 2021 Australian Open. Karatsev is also a silver medal winner of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo in mixed doubles (in pair with Yelena Vesnina).

Khachanov, 3rd-seed, ousted in the quarterfinals on Friday Australia’s John Millman with the 7-5; 7-6 (7-4) win. The 25-year-old Russian is the winner of four ATP (the Association of Tennis Professionals) tournaments and is currently rated as the World No 25 in the ATP Rankings. Khachanov’s best result at the Grand Slam tournaments was reaching the quarterfinals of the 2019 French Open and the 2021 Wimbledon. He is also a silver medalist of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo in men’s singles.

The 2021 VTB Kremlin Cup is hosted this year by two venues, namely the Luzhniki Sports Palace and the Irina Vinner-Usmanova Gymnastics Palace. The tournament offers $1.345 million in prize money.

The 2020 Kremlin Cup in Moscow was canceled last year as a preventive measure against the global spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The move to cancel the tournament in Moscow last year was backed by the Women Tennis Association (WTA) and the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP).

The Kremlin Cup in Moscow was held for the first time back in 1990 and was organized for men’s competitions only. Women’s competitions as part of the Kremlin Cup tournament were introduced in 1996.

Russia’s Andrey Rublev won the 2019 Kremlin Cup in Moscow in the men’s singles competitions, while Belgium’s Belinda Bencic clinched her win in the women’s singles that year.