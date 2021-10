MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. Russia’s high jumper Maria Lasitskene has been nominated for Female World Athlete of the Year 2021, World Athletics said on Friday.

In August, Lasitskene won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics and in September she won in the Diamond League final. The Russian athlete also holds a three-time world champion title. She has won two indoor world championships and grabbed gold and silver medals at the European championships. Lasitskene has won in five Diamond Leagues.