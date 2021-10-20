Anti-COVID-19 vaccination is mandatory for 2022 Australian Open participants

SYDNEY, October 20. /TASS/. All international tennis players bound to take part in the 2022 Australian Open tournament must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before entering Australia, Minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs Alex Hawke said on Wednesday.

Speaking on air of ABC radio on Wednesday morning, Hawke said that there was no prospect of easing travel restrictions for tennis players arriving for the Grand Slam tournament in Melbourne next year.

"Our health advice is that when we open the borders, everyone that comes to Australia will have to be double vaccinated," Immigration Minister Hawke told ABC radio.

"I have a message to everyone who wishes to visit Australia, you'll need to be double vaccinated," Hawke said. "That's a universal application, not just to tennis players."

The 2022 Australian Open tennis tournament is scheduled to be held in Melbourne between January 17 and 30.