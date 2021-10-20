Russian auto racer of W Series Sidorkova was denied US visa ahead of race in Texas

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Russian auto racer of W Series Irina Sidorkova was denied the US entry visa to participate in the season’s two closing races, which are due to take place this weekend in Austin, Texas.

"My season is over. I was denied the US visa," Sidorkova wrote on her Twitter account.

The W Series is a motor racing championship, which is exclusively open to female racers as a Formula 3-level racing series and it was introduced in 2019.

Following six races of the 2021 W Series, Russia’s 18-year-old debutant Sidorkova was in 7th place of the drivers’ standings with 34 points. A total of 20 drivers are participating in W Series races, just like in FIA Formula 1 World Championships.