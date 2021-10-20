Russian national volleyball team safe from sanctions after Musersky’s doping ban — FIVB

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. /TASS/. There will be no consequences for the Russian national volleyball team after one of its players, Dmitry Musersky, was slapped with a ban over doping abuse, the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) said in a statement on Wednesday.

Musersky’s disqualification was announced earlier in the day following the reanalysis of his doping sample, which was collected in May 2013 and tested positive for a banned performance enhancing drug.

"The FIVB, World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and volleyball player Dmitry Musersky have signed a case resolution agreement according to which Mr. Musersky admitted that the prohibited substance of Methylhexaneamine (1.3-Dimethylpentylamine) was found in his sample collected in-competition on 11 May 2013 during the Russian National Championships in Belgorod," the statement from the FIB press office reads.

"The case is part of investigations that the FIVB started after it had been provided by WADA with data and doping test samples collected from the Moscow Laboratory," according to the statement.

"According to the case resolution agreement, the player admitted that he committed an anti-doping rule violation. No consequences to teams are being imposed," the statement added.