Emelianenko says career not dependent on Johnson fight outcome

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. The future of Russian MMA fighter Fedor Emelianenko does not depend on the result of his fight with US’ Timothy Johnson, the Russian fighter told journalists Tuesday.

"My plans do not depend on the outcome of the fight. Life is life, and career is career. My plans have not changed yet," the martial artist said.

The bout between Emelianenko and Johnson will take place within the Bellator 269 event on October 23 in Moscow. The Russian fighter said earlier that he may have another bout in Russia in summer of 2022.

Emelianenko is 45 years old, and he scored a total of 39 victories and six defeats. One bout was declared a no contest.