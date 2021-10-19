‘No respect for anyone’: Russia’s MMA star Emelianenko castigates UFC chief Dana White

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. World-renowned MMA (mixed martial arts) heavyweight fighter Fedor Emelianenko of Russia told TASS on Tuesday that President of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Dana White is an unpleasant person.

"A very unfavorable impression. Money means everything to him, he has no respect towards fighters, no respect for any human being. Only money and that’s all," Emelianenko said in an interview with TASS.

"There is nothing humane about him and I found that quite revolting," he continued. "Money, of course, is important for living and for the family. But trading human relations for money is unacceptable."

The UFC (the Ultimate Fighting Championship) is the largest MMA (mixed martial arts) promotion event around the globe featuring the world’s top-ranking fighters. Many Russian fighters take part in the UFC competitions.

Emelianenko and White were previously in talks on signing a contract between UFC and the Russian fighter, but negotiations failed. The veteran fighter currently has a contract with the US-based Bellator promotion.

Emelianenko, 45, currently boasts an official MMA record of 39 wins (15 by KO/TKO; 15 by submission and nine by decision) and six defeats (five by KO/TKO; one by submission). He is set for the fight against Timothy Johnson of the United States in Moscow on October 23.

The MMA star had temporarily retired between 2012 and 2015. During that hiatus, Emelianenko held the post of the Russian MMA Union’s president and also served from November 2012 as an advisor to then-Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko.

Following his 2015 comeback, Emelianenko has had seven bouts so far, defeating India’s Jaideep Singh, then clinching another victory over Brazil’s Fabio Maldonado. In June 2017, he lost by TKO to US fighter Matt Mitrione. In April 2018, he defeated US heavyweight Frank Mir with a KO win in the first round and in October 2018 he enjoyed a TKO triumph over American fighter Chael Sonnen. In January 2019, he lost by TKO (punches) to Ryan ‘Darth’ Bader of the United States and then knocked out US fighter Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson in December 2019.

Born on September 28, 1976, in the town of Rubezhnoye in Ukraine’s southeast, Emelianenko fought his way to the top earning numerous titles throughout his career.

He is the MMA Pride Fighting Championships Heavyweight Champion (2003-2007), FIAS World Combat Sambo Championship Heavyweight Champion 2002, 2005, 2007 and Russian Judo Federation National Championship bronze medalist (1998, 1999).

In 2009, the esteemed American sports magazine, Sports Illustrated, named him "the top MMA fighter of the decade.".