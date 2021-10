MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) has issued suspension terms for three national weightlifters over violations of anti-doping regulations, the agency’s press office announced on Tuesday.

The athletes at the issue are Igor Vasilyuk, Oleg Volkov and Dmitry Korchevsky. Each of them received a four-year suspension.

The suspension terms for Volkov and Korchevsky come into force as of April 22, 2021, while Vasiluyk’s disqualification starts on April 20, 2020.