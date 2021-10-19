Russia’s MMA legend Emelianenko hints at another fight after bout with US fighter Johnson

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. World-renowned MMA (mixed martial arts) heavyweight fighter Fedor Emelianenko of Russia told TASS on Tuesday that he might go for another fight after his bout against Timothy Johnson.

Emelianenko and Johnson are holding their match this Saturday at the Bellator tournament in the Russian capital of Moscow.

"I want to keep fighting, but I must fulfill my obligations with Bellator," Emelianenko said in an interview with TASS. "We have inked a contract with an understanding that I could retire at any time."

"But if God gives us the strength we will hold another fight after this one," the Russian fighter added.

The 36-year-old Johnson has a professional career record of 15 wins (eight by KO/TKO, three by submission, four by decision) and seven defeats (three by KO/TKO, one by submission, and three by decision).

Emelianenko, 45, currently boasts an official MMA record of 39 wins (15 by KO/TKO; 15 by submission, and nine by decision) and six defeats (five by KO/TKO; one by submission).

‘The Last Emperor’ Fedor Emelianenko

Emelianenko had temporarily retired between 2012 and 2015. During that hiatus, Emelianenko held the post of the Russian MMA Union’s president and also served from November 2012 as an advisor to then-Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko.

Following his 2015 comeback, Emelianenko has had seven bouts so far, defeating India’s Jaideep Singh, then clinching another victory over Brazil’s Fabio Maldonado. In June 2017, he lost by TKO to US fighter Matt Mitrione. In April 2018, he defeated US heavyweight Frank Mir with a KO win in the first round and in October 2018 he enjoyed a TKO triumph over American fighter Chael Sonnen. In January 2019, he lost by TKO (punches) to Ryan ‘Darth’ Bader of the United States and then knocked out US fighter Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson in December 2019.

Born on September 28, 1976, in the town of Rubezhnoye in Ukraine’s southeast, Emelianenko fought his way to the top earning numerous titles throughout his career.

He is the MMA Pride Fighting Championships Heavyweight Champion (2003-2007), FIAS World Combat Sambo Championship Heavyweight Champion 2002, 2005, 2007 and Russian Judo Federation National Championship bronze medalist (1998, 1999).

In 2009, the esteemed American sports magazine, Sports Illustrated, named him "the top MMA fighter of the decade."