Greece hands over Olympic flame of 2022 Beijing Winter Games to China

ATHENS, October 19. /TASS/. The Olympic flame of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China was handed over to the Beijing 2022 Organizing Committee delegation on Tuesday at the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens.

During the ceremony, Hellenic Olympic Committee President and International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Spyros Capralos handed over the flame to Yu Zaiqing, IOC vice president, special representative and vice president of the Beijing 2022 Organizing Committee and vice president of the Chinese Olympic Committee.

The Olympic flame was lit on Monday during a solemn ceremony in Ancient Olympia. Due to the pandemic restrictions, only three legs of the torch relay took place before the flame was delivered to the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens, where it stayed for the night.