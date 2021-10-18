Russian hockey chief: Tight anti-COVID-19 measures to be in place at 2022 Olympics

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Extremely tight anti-COVID-19 measures will be in place during the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China’s Beijing, Alexei Zhamnov, the new head coach of the Russian national ice hockey team, said on Monday.

"The so-called bubble was in place [during the 2022 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship] in Riga, but the Olympic Village has its own specifics," Zhamnov told a news conference, hosted by TASS on Monday.

"NHL players went through this in the 2019/2020 season," he said. "Everyone will be under equal conditions and it would be inadmissible to attribute [possible] defeats to playing in the bubble."

At the 2021 Ice Hockey World Championship in the Latvian capital of Riga, all 16 participating national teams were accommodated in one hotel and the tournament was organized in the so-called bubble mode as a measure to counter the global spread of the novel coronavirus.

2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are scheduled to be held between February 4 and 20.

During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Beijing won the right to host the 2022 Olympics and Paralympics in a tight race, beating Kazakhstan’s Almaty in 2015, by chalking up 44 votes against its rival’s 40.

The ice hockey competition at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing will run between February 9 and 20. The team of Russian ice hockey players was seeded in Group B along with the squads from Switzerland, the Czech Republic and Denmark. Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) will play its Group B matches against Switzerland on February 9, Denmark - on February 11 and the Czech Republic - on February 12.