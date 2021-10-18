Russian billionaire Usmanov nominated for president of International Fencing Federation

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. The Russian Fencing Federation (RFF) has nominated billionaire businessman Alisher Usmanov to serve once again as president of the International Fencing Federation (FIE), RFF President Alexander Mikhailov told TASS on Monday.

The FIE Election Congress is due to take place in Switzerland’s Lausanne on November 27. October 18 is the deadline for all national federations to submit the names of their candidates for the FIE presidential election.

"The Russian Fencing Federation has nominated Alisher Usmanov for the post of the president of the International Fencing Federation," Mikhailov said.

Usmanov, 68, has been the president of the International Fencing Federation since 2008 and was reelected twice to this post — in 2012 and 2016.