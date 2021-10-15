World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev not to play in VTB Kremlin Cup

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev who is currently second in the rankings of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) will not compete in the VTB Kremlin Cup in Moscow, the tournament’s press service reported.

On Thursday, the Russian athlete did not manage to reach the quarterfinals in Indian Wells in the US losing in the fourth round to Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov.

"The world’s second racket, the US Open champion Daniil Medvedev made a decision to withdraw from the 2021 VTB Kremlin Cup tournament due to fatigue accumulated at the end of a complex season," the statement said.

Medvedev is 25, he has 13 ATP titles. On September 13, the Russian athlete won the US Open.

The Kremlin Cup will be held on October 16-24 in Moscow.