Russia’s Batyrgaziev announces decision to skip 2021 World Boxing Championship in Belgrade

KHANTY-MANSIISK, October 14. /TASS/. Russia’s Olympic boxing Champion Albert Batyrgaziev announced on Thursday his decision to skip the 2021 World Boxing Championship in Serbia this month.

The 2021 AIBA (the International Boxing Association) World Boxing Championships is scheduled to be hosted by Serbia’s Belgrade at the over 18,000-seat capacity Stark Arena between October 26 and November 6.

"Many people kept asking me if I will be participating [at the 2021 AIBA World Boxing Championships]. No, I will be not," Batyrgaziev wrote on his Instagram account without providing further details for his decision.

On October 11, Batyrgaziev won the World Boxing Federation (WBO) belt in the under-57.15 kg weight category defeating Italy’s Suat Laze. The Russian boxer snatched the belt in two quick rounds, landing a technical knockout (TKO) to win the fight on his soil in Russia’s Ufa, the capital of the Republic of Bashkortostan.

Batyrgaziev, 23, is a four-time boxing champion of Russia and competing in professional boxing he held four bouts up to date winning all of them including today’s encounter with Italian boxer Laze.

At the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo this summer Batyrgaziev won the Olympic gold, after defeating Duke Ragan of the United States 3-2 in the final fight of the under-57kg weight category.