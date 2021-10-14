Final rosters of men’s ice hockey squads for 2022 Olympics to be unveiled in January

The press service of the Russian Hockey Federation (RHF) stated on October 8 that Russia’s NHL hockey stars Alexander Ovechkin, Nikita Kucherov and Andrei Vasilevsky were the first players to enter the roster of their national team for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China.

The national ice hockey federations had to announce at least three names of their players before October 8, who were set to travel to China for 2022 Winter Olympics. Eleven out of 12 national teams (except hosts China) already announced the names of their three selected players.

"None of the team long lists will be released [in October], only the final rosters in January," the IIHF press office announced in a statement to TASS.

The extended rosters of the national ice hockey teams for the upcoming Winter Olympics were expected to be unveiled in October 2021.

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. The final rosters of national men’s ice hockey teams for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China will be announced in January, the press office of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IHHF) told TASS on Thursday.

The ice hockey competition at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing will run between February 9 and 20. The team of Russian ice hockey players was seeded in Group B along with the squads from Switzerland, the Czech Republic and Denmark. Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) will play its Group B matches against Switzerland on February 9, Denmark - on February 11 and the Czech Republic - on February 12.

Ovechkin, 36, is playing for NHL club Washington Capitals. He is currently ranked 5th on the NHL All-Time Goals Leaders list. The Russian player is also the 2018 Stanley Cup winner and the 2008, 2012, 2014 IIHF World Championships gold medalist, in addition to his two silver and four bronze medals from the world championships.

Russian forward of Tampa Bay Lighting club Nikita Kucherov, 28, led Tampa Bay Lighting to win the Stanley Cup in 2020 and 2021. He was named the best forward of the playoff series in 2020 having booked 34 points (seven goals and 27 assists) in the 25-game postseason run to the Stanley Cup in 2020. Kucherov also holds the record of the most points scored by a Russian-born player in a single NHL season (128).

Andrei Vasilevsky, 27, is a Russian goalkeeper playing for NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning club. He is a two-time winner of the Stanley Cup. Two years ago he was awarded the Vezina Trophy as the best goalkeeper of the US-based league. Playing for his national side at the 2017 and 2019 IIHF World Championships he was awarded the title of the best goalkeeper.

At the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang, the Russian national ice hockey team played under the status of Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR) and eventually won the gold of the Olympics defeating Germany 4-3 in the sudden death overtime of the final match.

2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are scheduled to be held between February 4 and 20.

During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Beijing won the right to host the 2022 Olympics and Paralympics in a tight race, beating Kazakhstan’s Almaty in 2015, by chalking up 44 votes against its rival’s 40.