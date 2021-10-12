Nigeria’s 2016 Paralympics Champ in powerlifting gets 30-month ban over doping abuse

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Nigeria’s 2016 Paralympic Games Champion in power lifting Paul Kehinde has been slapped with a 30-month suspension after his doping sample tested positive for a banned performance enhancing drug, the press office of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) reported on Tuesday.

"The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has banned the former Paralympic champion Para powerlifter Paul Kehinde for a period of thirty (30) months for committing an anti-doping rule violation (ADRV)," the statement from the IPC press service reads.

Kehinde, 33, as the winner of the 2016 Summer Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro in the men’s under-65 kilograms weight category and he is also the 2017 World Champion in Para Weightlifting.

"The Nigerian, who won gold at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games in the Men’s up to 65kg, returned an adverse analytical finding (AAF) for prohibited substances in a urine sample provided out-of-competition on 9 March 2020," the statement reads.

"The substances were hydrochlorothiazide and its metabolite and amiloride," according to the IPC. "The substances are included on the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) 2020 Prohibited List under the class S5 Diuretics and Masking Agents. This is the athlete’s second ADRV."

His suspended term of 30 months begins on March 9, 2020, according to the official website of the IPC.