Russia edges out Slovenia 2-1 in 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying match in Maribor

MARIBOR /Slovenia/, October 11. /TASS/. The Russian national football team snatched 2-1 win over Slovenia in a qualifying match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup match in Maribor.

The goals were scored by Igor Diveyev (28th munute) and Georgy Dzhikiya (34th munite) for Russia and Josip Ilicic (40th minute) for Slovenia.

Russia’s team has guaranteed at least the second place in its Group H, with 19 points after eight matches.

The Russian national team is now set to play its next qualifying match for the 2022 World Cup against the squad from Cyprus. The game will be played in St. Petersburg on November 11.

2022 FIFA World Cup

Qatar is set to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup between November 21 and December 18 at eight stadiums in seven cities across the country, namely in Doha, Lusail, Al Wakrah, Al Khor, Al Rayyan, Umm Salal and Madinat ash Shamal.

Qatar won the right to host the matches of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on December 2, 2010.

In March 2015, FIFA officially announced that the 22nd edition of FIFA’s flagship event would be played in November and December 2022, with the final match set for December 18, 2022, coinciding with - Qatar National Day. The objective, in principle, was to hold the tournament over 28 days.