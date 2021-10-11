Russian boxer Batyrgaziev takes European WBO belt with TKO win over Italy’s Laze

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Russia’s Olympic boxing Champion Albert Batyrgaziev won the World Boxing Federation (WBO) belt in the under-57.15 kg weight category on Monday defeating Italy’s Suat Laze.

The Russian boxer snatched the belt in two quick rounds, landing a technical knockout (TKO) to win the fight on his soil in Russia’s Ufa, the capital of the Republic of Bashkortostan.

Italian boxer Suat Laze is 41-years old and he boasts a professional boxing career record of 25 wins (seven by KOs), seven defeats and one draw.

Batyrgaziev, 23, is a four-time boxing champion of Russia and competing in professional boxing he held four bouts up to date winning all of them including today’s encounter with Spanish boxer Laze.

At the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo this summer Batyrgaziev won the Olympic gold, after defeating Duke Ragan of the United States 3-2 in the final fight of the under-57kg weight category.