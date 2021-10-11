Russian tennis chief says 30-percent spectators capacity allowed at 2021 Kremlin Cup

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. The 2021 VTB Kremlin Cup in the Russian capital of Moscow this month can have 30-percent of the facilities’ capacity filled by spectators, Shamil Tarpishchev, the president of the Russian Tennis Federation (RTF), said on Monday.

The 2021 VTB Kremlin Cup is scheduled to be held between October 16 and 24 at two venues, namely the Luzhniki Sports Palace and the Irina Vinner-Usmanova Gymnastics Palace.

"The work to organize spectators at the tournament is very important," Tarpishchev, who is also the chairman of the tournament’s Board of Directors, said speaking at a news conference in TASS.

"As of today, 30-percent of the facilities capacity can be filled by spectators, according to Rospotrebnadzor [Russia’s sanitary watchdog]," the Russian tennis chief continued. "Undoubtedly, many fans miss watching the matches and we have a great number of them wishing to watch the tournament in person."

The 2020 Kremlin Cup in Moscow was canceled last year as a preventive measure against the global spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The move to cancel the tournament in Moscow last year was backed by the Women Tennis Association (WTA) and the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP).

The Kremlin Cup in Moscow was held for the first time back in 1990 and was organized for men’s competitions only. Women’s competitions as part of the Kremlin Cup tournament were introduced in 1996.

Russia’s Andrey Rublev won the 2019 Kremlin Cup in Moscow in the men’s singles competitions, while Belgium’s Belinda Bencic clinched her win in the women’s singles that year.