Russia’s gymnast Khorkina becomes ambassador to 2021 Gymnastics Championships in Japan

MOSCOW, October 11. / TASS /. Russian gymnast Svetlana Khorkina, who was the two-time Olympic champion in uneven bars, has become an ambassador to the 2021 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Japan.

"I am an official ambassador to the 2021 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships," the Russian gymnast, who earned Olympic gold medals in 1996 and 2000, said.

Russia’s artistic gymnastics team will fly to the World Championships on October 12. "We are all right, the team is on full alert," Khorkina, who also serves as Vice President of Russia’s Artistic Gymnastics Federation, noted.

The ambassador’s duties include participating in the medal award ceremony, in photo and autograph sessions, as well as communicating with the media.

Khorkina also has four silver medals and one bronze one. The Russian gymnast is a nine-time world champion, she won her first gold medal in 1995 at a tournament in Sabae, Japan.

The 2021 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships will take place in Kitakyushu from October 18 to 24.