WADA says Moscow Laboratory may appeal ban on blood sample analysis to CAS

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. The National Anti-Doping Laboratory in Moscow (Moscow Laboratory) may file an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) after the Executive Committee of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) revoked its status to carry out blood sample analysis, WADA said in a press release on Saturday.

The WADA Executive Committee endorsed a WADA Disciplinary Committee recommendation to revoke the ‘approved’ status of the Moscow Laboratory to carry out the analysis of athletes’ blood samples. The decision was taken "due to non-compliances with the International Standard for Laboratories (ISL) and its Code of Ethics."

The Moscow Laboratory may appeal the decision to the CAS within 21 days.

In January 2020, WADA imposed a provisional suspension on blood sample analysis, banning doping testing by the Russian organization. In November 2015, WADA suspended the accreditation of the Moscow Laboratory, but in May 2016 it was allowed to resume blood testing for the Athlete Biological Passport (ABP).

RUSADA-WADA case

The Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland’s Lausanne upheld on December 17, 2020 WADA’s (the World Anti-Doping Agency) previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports.

In particular, CAS upheld WADA’s decision to declare RUSADA as non-compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code. The court, however, ruled to cut the previously proposed four-year term of sanctions to the period of two years.

The Swiss-based court said in a statement on December 17 that the CAS Panel "unanimously determined RUSADA to be non-compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code (WADC) in connection with its failure to procure the delivery of the authentic LIMS data (Laboratory Information Management System) and underlying analytical data of the former Moscow Laboratory to WADA" in the period between 2012 and 2015. The Russian authorities deny accusations of manipulation.

CAS held hearings on a legal debate between RUSADA and WADA in the period between November 2 and 5, 2020. Appointed judges in the CAS case between RUSADA and WADA were Mark Williams (Australia), Luigi Fumagalli (Italy) and Hamid Gharavi (France).

According to the CAS decision as of December 17, 2020, Russian athletes were deprived of their right to participate in all World Championships, Olympic and Paralympic Games under the national flag of Russia for the two-year period.

The national anthem of Russia was also ruled out to be played at international sport tournaments in the course of the next two years, including at the Olympic Games in Japan this year.

The ruling of the Swiss-based court also stripped Russia of the right to bid for the organization of all international sports tournaments for the period of two years. WADA’s sanctions will be in force until December 2022.