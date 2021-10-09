Russia beats Lithuania in 2022 European Women’s Handball Championship qualifier

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. The national team of Russia has earned a 35-21 victory over Lithuania in the second qualifier of the 2022 European Women’s Handball Championship, held in Klaipeda, Lithuania.

The victory became second for the Russian team led by the new head coach, Lyudmila Bodnieva. On October, 6 Russia defeated Switzerland 26-22. Russia and Lithuania are in Group 1, along with Switzerland and Poland. Russia will clash with Poland in an away match on March 2, 2022.

Twenty-four teams, which are divided into six groups, are competing in the qualification phase that will end in April 2022.

The 2022 European Women’s Handball Championship will be held in Northern Macedonia, Slovenia and Montenegro on November 4 through 20, 2022. Sixteen teams will take part, while the hosts and the reigning champion - Norway - are exempt from qualification.

The Russian women’s handball team is two-time silver and two-time bronze medalists of European Championships. It came in fifth in the previous tournament, but took silver in the Tokyo Olympics.