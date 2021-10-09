Russian Olympic Committee ready to assist in restoration of RUSADA status - chairman

UFA, October 9. /TASS/. Russian Olympic Committee is ready to assist the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) in restoration of its rights, ROC Chairman Stanislav Pozdnyakov told journalists Saturday.

On Wednesday, MGIMO European Studies Institute head Tamara Shashikhina, cosmonaut Sergey Ryazansky and lawyer Anatoly Kucherena left the RUSADA Supervisory Board, succeeded by ice hockey Olympic champion Alexander Yakushev, medical studies doctor Yevgeny Achkasov, and lawyer Yevgey Raschevsky. Later, RUSADA acting head Mikhail Bukhanov called these replacements illegitimate in his statement. In response, RUSADA General Assembly Secretary Yelena Spiridonova stated that WADA is informed about the RUSADA Supervisory Board appointment procedure.

"This news is very concerning to me; any instability in the management system of any organization - and a problematic organization in this case - is naturally concerning. On the other hand, it is obvious to me that there was more order when the ROC and the Russian Paralympic Committee were the co-founders. However, we had to leave due to the new WADA codex. Unfortunately, nobody consulted with us when writing it," Pozdnyakov said.

"Today, we have time to analyze the consequences of the decision to remove all sports organizations from the management system. I am afraid this analysis will take a lot of time, but we must reinforce our work, especially considering that the head of state made a direct order to the Minister of Sport to accelerate RUSADA’s restoration. We will do what we can, we will provide our experience, and legal support," he added.

In December last year, RUSADA was stripped of its compliance status to the World Anti-Doping Codex, which became a reason for imposition of sanction against the Russian sport. In June, the agency received the plan for restoration of the compliance status, which has to be implemented before mid-December 2022.