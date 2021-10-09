Russian rhythmic gymnastics team obtains Japanese visas for World Championships

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Russian national rhythmic gymnastics team obtained entry visas to Japan, where World Championships will take place in late October, Russian Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation president Irina Viner-Usmanova told TASS.

On October 3, Viner-Usmanova expressed her concerns about the availability of visas for the team, but, the next day, she said the situation was under control.

All teams will arrive in Japan’s Kitakyushu on October 24. The next two days will involve official practicing, and the first set of medal will be contested on October 27.