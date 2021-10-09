Russians earn four medals on sixth day of Wrestling World Championships

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Russian Greco-Roman wrestlers earned one gold, two silver medals and one bronze medal on the sixth day of the UWW Senior World Championships in Oslo, Norway

Roman Vlasov became a three-time world champion defeating Azerbaijan’s Sanan Suleymanov 2:1 in the weight category up to 77 kilos. The silver was won by Emin Sefershaev (the 55 kilos weight class) and Sergey Kutuzov (the 72 kilos weight class) who lost in the finals to Japan’s Ken Matsui (1:7) and Armenia's Malkhas Amoyan (1:3), respectively. In a match for the bronze, Adlan Akiev (the 82 kilos weight class) defeated Sweden’s Alex Kessidis 8:0.

Russia is third in the medal count with four gold, three silver and seven bronze medals. The US team is in the lead with five gold, five silver and four bronze medals followed by Japan (5-3-3).

On Saturday, Russia’s Zurabi Gedehauri will compete with Ali-Akbar Yousefi of Iran for the gold in the weight category up to 130 kilos. Russia’s Stepan Maryanyan (the 60 kilos weight class) and Artur Sargsian (the 97 kilos weight class) will vie for the bronze with Ukraine’s Zhora Abovian and Georgia’s Giorgi Melia, respectively.

The World Championships will conclude on October 10.