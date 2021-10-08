Russia edges out Slovakia 1-0 in 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying match in Kazan

KAZAN, October 9. /TASS/. The Russian national football team snatched 1-0 win over Slovakia in a qualifying match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup match in Kazan on October 8.

The score was opened on the 24th minute in the first half with Slovakia’s Milan Skriniar sending a ball in his own net.

The second half of the match saw three yellow cards flashed upon players of both teams (two for Slovakia and one for Russia), but the score remained unchanged until the final whistle.

Valery Karpin, the head coach of the Russian national football team, said speaking to journalists after the match that goalkeeper Matvei Safonov was the best player on his squad while the rest team showed poor results.

"It was a clean sheet match for us and Safonov saved us against multiple attacks," Karpin said speaking at a news conference after the match. "He [Safonov] was the best player and it means that the whole team did not play well."

The Russian national team is now set to play its next qualifying match for the 2022 World Cup against the squad from Slovenia early next week. The match will be played at Maribor’s 12,994-seat Stadion Ljudski Vrt.

Following its seven matches played in Group H, Team Russia is currently second with 16 points behind Croatia, which also boasts 16 points, but leads the group in terms of the aggregate goal difference.

Team Slovenia is currently 3rd in Group H with 10 points, while Slovakia is 4th with nine points. The teams from Cyprus and Malta round out the Group H standings in the 5th and 6th places respectively, with four points each.

2022 FIFA World Cup

Qatar is set to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup between November 21 and December 18 at eight stadiums in seven cities across the country, namely in Doha, Lusail, Al Wakrah, Al Khor, Al Rayyan, Umm Salal and Madinat ash Shamal.

Qatar won the right to host the matches of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on December 2, 2010.

In March 2015, FIFA officially announced that the 22nd edition of FIFA’s flagship event would be played in November and December 2022, with the final match set for December 18, 2022, coinciding with - Qatar National Day. The objective, in principle, was to hold the tournament over 28 days.